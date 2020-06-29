1158 COOKSIE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious 4 bed 4.5 bath renovation just off the Harbor with parking! As a result of nearly 3000 sf of living area, you have extra large bedrooms and baths; 3 above grade. Spectacular views from the rooftop deck of the water and city. Gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless and large island. Cavernous basement with high ceilings, large bedroom and full bath as well as plenty of storage space. Party room on the top floor as well as a huge master bed and bath. End of group means lots of light and wide. This is Locust Point living at its finest!