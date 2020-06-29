All apartments in Baltimore
1158 COOKSIE STREET

1158 Cooksie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1158 Cooksie Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Spacious 4 bed 4.5 bath renovation just off the Harbor with parking! As a result of nearly 3000 sf of living area, you have extra large bedrooms and baths; 3 above grade. Spectacular views from the rooftop deck of the water and city. Gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless and large island. Cavernous basement with high ceilings, large bedroom and full bath as well as plenty of storage space. Party room on the top floor as well as a huge master bed and bath. End of group means lots of light and wide. This is Locust Point living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 COOKSIE STREET have any available units?
1158 COOKSIE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1158 COOKSIE STREET have?
Some of 1158 COOKSIE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 COOKSIE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1158 COOKSIE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 COOKSIE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1158 COOKSIE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1158 COOKSIE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1158 COOKSIE STREET offers parking.
Does 1158 COOKSIE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1158 COOKSIE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 COOKSIE STREET have a pool?
No, 1158 COOKSIE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1158 COOKSIE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1158 COOKSIE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 COOKSIE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1158 COOKSIE STREET has units with dishwashers.
