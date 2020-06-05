115 S HIGH STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets

Available June 1st, this oversized end of group 3-4 bedroom 2.5 Bath town home has been meticulously maintained and nicely updated. The light & bright main level boasts an open floor plan with a cook's professional kitchen that flows to an outdoor deck. The third floor Owners Suite is spacious, with 2 walk in closets, en suite bath, and private deck. Two large bedrooms, with hall bath, complete the top floor. The lower level provides an additional bedroom, laundry and access to the two car garage. Just a short distance to Harbor East & Fells Point, and convenient to the University of Maryland Medical, Law and Dental Schools, Johns Hopkins Medical Campus and Carey Business School. Welcome Home!