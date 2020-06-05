All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
115 S HIGH STREET
115 S HIGH STREET

115 South High Street · (410) 823-0033
Location

115 South High Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Jonestown

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2237 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Available June 1st, this oversized end of group 3-4 bedroom 2.5 Bath town home has been meticulously maintained and nicely updated. The light & bright main level boasts an open floor plan with a cook's professional kitchen that flows to an outdoor deck. The third floor Owners Suite is spacious, with 2 walk in closets, en suite bath, and private deck. Two large bedrooms, with hall bath, complete the top floor. The lower level provides an additional bedroom, laundry and access to the two car garage. Just a short distance to Harbor East & Fells Point, and convenient to the University of Maryland Medical, Law and Dental Schools, Johns Hopkins Medical Campus and Carey Business School. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 S HIGH STREET have any available units?
115 S HIGH STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 S HIGH STREET have?
Some of 115 S HIGH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 S HIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
115 S HIGH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 S HIGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 115 S HIGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 115 S HIGH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 115 S HIGH STREET does offer parking.
Does 115 S HIGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 S HIGH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 S HIGH STREET have a pool?
No, 115 S HIGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 115 S HIGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 115 S HIGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 115 S HIGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 S HIGH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
