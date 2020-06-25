1142 Sargeant St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated Town Home in Washington Village - Wood floors, recessed lighting, Master Suite on main level, 2 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Fenced rear yard with deck and parking pad, clean, unfinished storage basement with laundry - washer/dryer included. Central air and heat. Complete a guest card at our website www.baltrentals.com or email leasing@baltrentals.com for more information. Credit, prior rental history, and employment checks required.



3BR Housing vouchers welcome.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



