All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1142 Sargeant St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1142 Sargeant St
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

1142 Sargeant St

1142 Sargeant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1142 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Town Home in Washington Village - Wood floors, recessed lighting, Master Suite on main level, 2 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Fenced rear yard with deck and parking pad, clean, unfinished storage basement with laundry - washer/dryer included. Central air and heat. Complete a guest card at our website www.baltrentals.com or email leasing@baltrentals.com for more information. Credit, prior rental history, and employment checks required.

3BR Housing vouchers welcome.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

(RLNE4881620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 Sargeant St have any available units?
1142 Sargeant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1142 Sargeant St have?
Some of 1142 Sargeant St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 Sargeant St currently offering any rent specials?
1142 Sargeant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 Sargeant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1142 Sargeant St is pet friendly.
Does 1142 Sargeant St offer parking?
Yes, 1142 Sargeant St offers parking.
Does 1142 Sargeant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1142 Sargeant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 Sargeant St have a pool?
No, 1142 Sargeant St does not have a pool.
Does 1142 Sargeant St have accessible units?
No, 1142 Sargeant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 Sargeant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1142 Sargeant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland