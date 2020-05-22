114 E Barney St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spectacular 2 bedroom/2 bath renovated townhome just steps away from Riverside Park! Gorgeous open floorplan boasts wood flooring and exposed brick details leading to a spacious gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances! Light-filled upper-level bedrooms share 1 of 2 fully updated baths with custom tile and modern fixtures. Private fenced patio and 2nd level deck offer the perfect place to relax or entertain! Bonus finished basement includes added living or storage space to suit your needs and convenient full-size washer/dryer!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE5053710)