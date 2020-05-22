All apartments in Baltimore
114 E Barney St

114 East Barney Street · No Longer Available
Location

114 East Barney Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 2 bedroom/2 bath renovated townhome just steps away from Riverside Park! Gorgeous open floorplan boasts wood flooring and exposed brick details leading to a spacious gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances! Light-filled upper-level bedrooms share 1 of 2 fully updated baths with custom tile and modern fixtures. Private fenced patio and 2nd level deck offer the perfect place to relax or entertain! Bonus finished basement includes added living or storage space to suit your needs and convenient full-size washer/dryer!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5053710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 E Barney St have any available units?
114 E Barney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 E Barney St have?
Some of 114 E Barney St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 E Barney St currently offering any rent specials?
114 E Barney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 E Barney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 E Barney St is pet friendly.
Does 114 E Barney St offer parking?
No, 114 E Barney St does not offer parking.
Does 114 E Barney St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 E Barney St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 E Barney St have a pool?
No, 114 E Barney St does not have a pool.
Does 114 E Barney St have accessible units?
No, 114 E Barney St does not have accessible units.
Does 114 E Barney St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 E Barney St has units with dishwashers.
