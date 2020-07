Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8

*****SECTION 8 WELCOME *******

This is a Cozy 3 bed/ 1 bath townhome available for rent. This is a very spacious townhome with lots of space. There is also a Washer and dryer in unit. This home comes complete with central air and nice hardwood floors. Please call for an appointment (240) 206 6044.

