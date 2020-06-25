All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

113 Welcome Alley

113 Welcome Aly · No Longer Available
Location

113 Welcome Aly, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, updated rowhome in the Otterbein! - Property Id: 127363

OPEN HOUSE: 6/2- 4-5:30pm. Beautiful 2BR, 1BA row house for rent in the popular Otterbein community, available June 15. Open house June 1 and 2. Wood floors, 2 fireplaces, numerous updates. Private patio. Off-street parking. Ideal for mature, nonsmoking professionals, and/or graduate students. Cat or a small dog are OK.
Located on a charming cobblestone street located in the ever-popular Otterbein community. This rowhome includes
Cathedral ceilings
Marble floors
a stunning spiral staircase
Updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tiling in the kitchen
2 functioning fireplaces
Energy efficient windows
Fresh paint for the interior after the current tenants leave the property
Manicured garden
Jacuzzi-style bathtub
Steps from various local shops, exciting restaurants, Federal Hill, and local sporting venues including Ravens Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards. This home is an easy access to Interstate 95 and 295.
Call or text: 202-441-8408
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127363
Property Id 127363

(RLNE4936603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Welcome Alley have any available units?
113 Welcome Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Welcome Alley have?
Some of 113 Welcome Alley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Welcome Alley currently offering any rent specials?
113 Welcome Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Welcome Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Welcome Alley is pet friendly.
Does 113 Welcome Alley offer parking?
Yes, 113 Welcome Alley offers parking.
Does 113 Welcome Alley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Welcome Alley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Welcome Alley have a pool?
No, 113 Welcome Alley does not have a pool.
Does 113 Welcome Alley have accessible units?
No, 113 Welcome Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Welcome Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Welcome Alley has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

