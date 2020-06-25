113 Welcome Alley

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE: 6/2- 4-5:30pm. Beautiful 2BR, 1BA row house for rent in the popular Otterbein community, available June 15. Open house June 1 and 2. Wood floors, 2 fireplaces, numerous updates. Private patio. Off-street parking. Ideal for mature, nonsmoking professionals, and/or graduate students. Cat or a small dog are OK.

Located on a charming cobblestone street located in the ever-popular Otterbein community. This rowhome includes

Cathedral ceilings

Marble floors

a stunning spiral staircase

Updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tiling in the kitchen

2 functioning fireplaces

Energy efficient windows

Fresh paint for the interior after the current tenants leave the property

Manicured garden

Jacuzzi-style bathtub

Steps from various local shops, exciting restaurants, Federal Hill, and local sporting venues including Ravens Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards. This home is an easy access to Interstate 95 and 295.

