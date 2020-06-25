113 Welcome Alley

Amenities
Beautiful, updated rowhome in the Otterbein! - Property Id: 127363
OPEN HOUSE: 6/2- 4-5:30pm. Beautiful 2BR, 1BA row house for rent in the popular Otterbein community, available June 15. Open house June 1 and 2. Wood floors, 2 fireplaces, numerous updates. Private patio. Off-street parking. Ideal for mature, nonsmoking professionals, and/or graduate students. Cat or a small dog are OK.
Located on a charming cobblestone street located in the ever-popular Otterbein community. This rowhome includes
Cathedral ceilings
Marble floors
a stunning spiral staircase
Updated stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tiling in the kitchen
2 functioning fireplaces
Energy efficient windows
Fresh paint for the interior after the current tenants leave the property
Manicured garden
Jacuzzi-style bathtub
Steps from various local shops, exciting restaurants, Federal Hill, and local sporting venues including Ravens Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards. This home is an easy access to Interstate 95 and 295.
Call or text: 202-441-8408
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127363
