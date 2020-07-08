113 S Ann Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this beautiful 3 bed 3 bath home located in upper fells point neighborhood of Baltimore City, moments from Patterson Park and water front. The home is equipped with stainless steel appliances, Elegant light fixtures and hardwood floors throughout. The bathroom on the second floor is also tiled floor to ceiling and has a stand alone shower private bathroom area as well as a jetted tub and access to the rear deck. Call today to schedule a showing and see this beautiful home in person.