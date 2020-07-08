All apartments in Baltimore
113 S Ann Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 6:06 PM

113 S Ann Street

113 South Ann Street · No Longer Available
Location

113 South Ann Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful 3 bed 3 bath home located in upper fells point neighborhood of Baltimore City, moments from Patterson Park and water front. The home is equipped with stainless steel appliances, Elegant light fixtures and hardwood floors throughout. The bathroom on the second floor is also tiled floor to ceiling and has a stand alone shower private bathroom area as well as a jetted tub and access to the rear deck. Call today to schedule a showing and see this beautiful home in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 S Ann Street have any available units?
113 S Ann Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 S Ann Street have?
Some of 113 S Ann Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 S Ann Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 S Ann Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 S Ann Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 S Ann Street is pet friendly.
Does 113 S Ann Street offer parking?
No, 113 S Ann Street does not offer parking.
Does 113 S Ann Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 S Ann Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 S Ann Street have a pool?
No, 113 S Ann Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 S Ann Street have accessible units?
No, 113 S Ann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 S Ann Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 S Ann Street does not have units with dishwashers.

