113 N Carlton Street

Amenities
Large end of Group Townhome in 21223! - Come check out this large, end of group town home in the 21223 zip code! Many nice details about this house, including:
1.) 4 Bedrooms (lots of space!)
2.) 1.5 Bathrooms
3.) Nice new hardwood floors
4.) Dishwasher, fridge, washer and dryer included
5.) Central air and heat!
6.) Full basement (Not finished) for storage
7.) New, fenced in back yard
8.) Covered back porch
This house is in an area where a lot of development is taking place. Located on a quiet street!
Come see it before its gone! More pictures and application available online at: mhpropertymgmt.com
(RLNE5357286)