Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

CHARMING AND WELL APPOINTED BRICK FRONT ROW HOME IN FEDERAL HILL. FEATURES ONE BEDROOM AND TWO FULL BATHROOMS LOVELY MAIN LEVEL WITH LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO, FULL KITCHEN WITH PATIO FOR GRILLING! SECOND STORY BOASTS SPACIOUS BEDROOM WITH CLOSET AND FULL BATHROOM. LOWER LEVEL FEATURES FINISHED DEN AND 2ND FULL BATHROOM. TENANT WILL OBTAIN PERMIT FOR PARKING!