Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace range refrigerator

112 Scott St. 4BR/3BA TH in Pig Town - Very Large 4 bed, 3 bath Townhouse in Pig Town. First floor has a large living room, den a lovely family room with a decorative fireplace and a full bath. Off the family room is a double door leading to a beautiful backyard. Third floor has 2 bedrooms with great closet space and great light. Basement has washer/dryer and a large area for storage. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available now. $1750/ monthly + utilities. #CantonManagement



