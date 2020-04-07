Amenities
1119 N. CALVERT STREET, BALTIMORE - Welcome home to this 6-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Town home in the beautiful and historical Mount Vernon, Baltimore! Two minute drive to I-83, walking distance to restaurants, and historical landmarks! Private parking included!
Security Deposit: $3,300.00
Application Fee: $35.00
The Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care.
PETS? Dogs only are allowed with a $350 pet deposit. Please ask for more details regarding the pet policy.
Special features include Dual Zone A/C, Washer/Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Private Yard, and a Parking Pad for 2 Cars.
Proof of renters insurance required at the time of move-in.
Don't delay. Don't miss this exceptional living opportunity!
For a showing please call Tashia Turner 443-203-4124
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5220604)