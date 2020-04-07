All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1119 N. CALVERT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1119 N. CALVERT STREET
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

1119 N. CALVERT STREET

1119 North Calvert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mid-Town Belvedere
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1119 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
1119 N. CALVERT STREET, BALTIMORE - Welcome home to this 6-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Town home in the beautiful and historical Mount Vernon, Baltimore! Two minute drive to I-83, walking distance to restaurants, and historical landmarks! Private parking included!

Security Deposit: $3,300.00

Application Fee: $35.00

The Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care.

PETS? Dogs only are allowed with a $350 pet deposit. Please ask for more details regarding the pet policy.

Special features include Dual Zone A/C, Washer/Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Private Yard, and a Parking Pad for 2 Cars.

Proof of renters insurance required at the time of move-in.

Don't delay. Don't miss this exceptional living opportunity!

For a showing please call Tashia Turner 443-203-4124

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5220604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 N. CALVERT STREET have any available units?
1119 N. CALVERT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 N. CALVERT STREET have?
Some of 1119 N. CALVERT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 N. CALVERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1119 N. CALVERT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 N. CALVERT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 N. CALVERT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1119 N. CALVERT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1119 N. CALVERT STREET offers parking.
Does 1119 N. CALVERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 N. CALVERT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 N. CALVERT STREET have a pool?
No, 1119 N. CALVERT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1119 N. CALVERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1119 N. CALVERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 N. CALVERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 N. CALVERT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland