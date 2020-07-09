1117 S BOULDIN STREET

Amenities

STYLISH FORMER CHARLENE DOVERSPIKE RENOVATION w/ 3 FINISHED LEVELS LOCATED IN A+ CANTON LOCATION - this recently renovated home offers a modern yet farmhouse feel w/ hardwood floors & crown molding throughout, designer kitchen w/ breakfast bar full of barnwood wall detail, subway tile backsplash to the ceiling, floating shelves, ss appliances and convenient main level half bath all leading to private fenced rear paver patio. The main level also welcomes guests to large separate dining room and spacious living room making this home great for entertaining. Upper level boasts two bedroom suites w/ an abundance of ceiling & wall detail, luxurious baths w/ free standing tub and large two tier roof top deck. Fully finished basement could offer 3rd bedroom if needed. So much design and detail - must see to appreciate! Pets case by case.