Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1117 S BOULDIN STREET
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:45 AM

1117 S BOULDIN STREET

1117 South Bouldin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1117 South Bouldin Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
STYLISH FORMER CHARLENE DOVERSPIKE RENOVATION w/ 3 FINISHED LEVELS LOCATED IN A+ CANTON LOCATION - this recently renovated home offers a modern yet farmhouse feel w/ hardwood floors & crown molding throughout, designer kitchen w/ breakfast bar full of barnwood wall detail, subway tile backsplash to the ceiling, floating shelves, ss appliances and convenient main level half bath all leading to private fenced rear paver patio. The main level also welcomes guests to large separate dining room and spacious living room making this home great for entertaining. Upper level boasts two bedroom suites w/ an abundance of ceiling & wall detail, luxurious baths w/ free standing tub and large two tier roof top deck. Fully finished basement could offer 3rd bedroom if needed. So much design and detail - must see to appreciate! Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

