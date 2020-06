Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Popular Federal Hill location- both quiet yet convenient to everything! This two story 2 bedroom apartment has character with exposed beams and gleaming hardwood floors as well as updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Oversized windows allow the sun to stream in. Washer/dryer in unit. Walking distance to all Fed Hill has to offer, just 1 block to the free Circulator bus to Univ. MD and Hopkins campuses. Available July 1. No dogs. CLICK on the Movie Camera Icon to take a Walk Through Tour or Copy & Paste this Link: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1u0ghSX84Yluw4hrdGItYX7RGOpvkZAZu.