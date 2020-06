Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

Come take a look at this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome! Walk in to an open living room that leads to a beautifully painted dining room. Enjoy tons of counter space in the kitchen. Spacious bedrooms upstairs provide plenty of living space and even a fully finished basement boasting a master bathroom! Cats and small dogs welcome with owner approval and a fee. Income must be $4,950 monthly. Please call Brianna for showings at 443-738-4484.