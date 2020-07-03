All apartments in Baltimore
1103 S CURLEY STREET

1103 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1103 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Welcome to 1103 S Curley Street located in Canton. This amazi town home with easy parking South of the square is ready for you! This home has been completely updated with four bedrooms and three and a half baths. As you enter the living room you are greeted by gleaming hardwood floors, neutral paint and recessed lighting. These features are carried through the entire house. The kitchen features 42~ white cabinets with under cabinet lighting, marble counters and a custom tile back-splash. Built-in breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances to include a six burner gas range. The kitchen leads to the spacious and private enclosed courtyard. The second level boast two bedrooms, a full bath and laundry. The third level features a full bath, an additional bedroom and the master suite. Master suite features a full private bath and access to the balcony and spiral stairs that leads to the spacious roof top deck. The lower level features a den. Stroll to the nearby Canton Square and visit the locale restaurants, shops and boutiques. Take a look today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 S CURLEY STREET have any available units?
1103 S CURLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 S CURLEY STREET have?
Some of 1103 S CURLEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 S CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1103 S CURLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 S CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1103 S CURLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1103 S CURLEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1103 S CURLEY STREET offers parking.
Does 1103 S CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 S CURLEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 S CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 1103 S CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1103 S CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1103 S CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 S CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 S CURLEY STREET has units with dishwashers.

