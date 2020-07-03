Amenities

Welcome to 1103 S Curley Street located in Canton. This amazi town home with easy parking South of the square is ready for you! This home has been completely updated with four bedrooms and three and a half baths. As you enter the living room you are greeted by gleaming hardwood floors, neutral paint and recessed lighting. These features are carried through the entire house. The kitchen features 42~ white cabinets with under cabinet lighting, marble counters and a custom tile back-splash. Built-in breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances to include a six burner gas range. The kitchen leads to the spacious and private enclosed courtyard. The second level boast two bedrooms, a full bath and laundry. The third level features a full bath, an additional bedroom and the master suite. Master suite features a full private bath and access to the balcony and spiral stairs that leads to the spacious roof top deck. The lower level features a den. Stroll to the nearby Canton Square and visit the locale restaurants, shops and boutiques. Take a look today!