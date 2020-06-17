1103 MERIDENE DRIVE

Amenities

Second floor apartment in a 2 story townhouse. 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath. Updated kitchen cabinets & appliances, and offering table space. Updated bath, updated flooring and freshly painted. Laundry available in the basement, Basement is shared with 1st floor apartment. 2 sets of gas & electric meters. Long back yard is shared with both apartments and is fenced. On street parking. $50. application fee for each adult on the lease, for credit check. No pets please. One year lease is the minimum.