Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:59 PM

1103 MERIDENE DRIVE

1103 Meridene Drive · (410) 327-2200
Location

1103 Meridene Drive, Baltimore, MD 21239
Glen Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Second floor apartment in a 2 story townhouse. 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath. Updated kitchen cabinets & appliances, and offering table space. Updated bath, updated flooring and freshly painted. Laundry available in the basement, Basement is shared with 1st floor apartment. 2 sets of gas & electric meters. Long back yard is shared with both apartments and is fenced. On street parking. $50. application fee for each adult on the lease, for credit check. No pets please. One year lease is the minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE have any available units?
1103 MERIDENE DRIVE has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1103 MERIDENE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 MERIDENE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
