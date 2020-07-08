All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1091 Wilmington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1091 Wilmington Ave
Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:12 PM

1091 Wilmington Ave

1091 Wilmington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1091 Wilmington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Morrell Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0899a402d ---- This townhome includes an updated kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors, a large basement, and spacious master bedroom. This property is a must see and won\'t last long! Flooring: Other Last Sold Date: Oct 2006 Last Sold Price: $150,000 Rent Sqft: $0.79 Roof Type: Other Deposit: 1050 Exterior Material: Brick, Stone Floor Size: 1,330 sqft Unit Count: 1 Lot Depth: 120 ft Lot Width: 28 ft Lot: 3,400 sqft Parking: On street Stories: 2 Heating: Forced air Cooling: None Pets: Cats, small dogs Appliances Included: Dryer, Washer Laundry: In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1091 Wilmington Ave have any available units?
1091 Wilmington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1091 Wilmington Ave have?
Some of 1091 Wilmington Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1091 Wilmington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1091 Wilmington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1091 Wilmington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1091 Wilmington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1091 Wilmington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1091 Wilmington Ave offers parking.
Does 1091 Wilmington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1091 Wilmington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1091 Wilmington Ave have a pool?
No, 1091 Wilmington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1091 Wilmington Ave have accessible units?
No, 1091 Wilmington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1091 Wilmington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1091 Wilmington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Glen Townhomes
2875 Forest Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland