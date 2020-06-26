108 N Linwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Don't miss out on this stunning town home located just with in walking distance to Patterson Park! You will enjoy all the updated and renovated features of this home.On the main level you have a great size living room with hard wood floors, a dining room, and a wonderfully equipped kitchen! Also on the main level is a powder room. On the second floor there are 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Out back there is a fenced in patio with lot of room to lounge with your friends and family during the Summer months! call or text Julie 410-353-5474.