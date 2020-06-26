All apartments in Baltimore
108 N Linwood Avenue

108 North Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

108 North Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Don't miss out on this stunning town home located just with in walking distance to Patterson Park! You will enjoy all the updated and renovated features of this home.On the main level you have a great size living room with hard wood floors, a dining room, and a wonderfully equipped kitchen! Also on the main level is a powder room. On the second floor there are 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Out back there is a fenced in patio with lot of room to lounge with your friends and family during the Summer months! call or text Julie 410-353-5474.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 N Linwood Avenue have any available units?
108 N Linwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 N Linwood Avenue have?
Some of 108 N Linwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 N Linwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
108 N Linwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 N Linwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 108 N Linwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 108 N Linwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 108 N Linwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 108 N Linwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 N Linwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 N Linwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 108 N Linwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 108 N Linwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 108 N Linwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 108 N Linwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 N Linwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
