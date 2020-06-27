All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
107 E BARNEY STREET
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

107 E BARNEY STREET

107 East Barney Street · No Longer Available
Location

107 East Barney Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Great 2 Bedroom Rental just steps from Riverside Park, Restaurants and More! Home features wood floors, exposed brick, half bath on 1st floor, gourmet kitchen, 2nd floor has two bedrooms with a full bath in the hallway, the master bedroom leads to a private deck,basement is partially finished rec room that could be a 3rd bedroom/office/den, Central AC, washer and dryer on 1st floor, backyard with private fenced in deck and shed. Make this your NEW HOME NOW and start enjoying the CITY LIFE! House is being painted and the master bathroom shower is getting new tile put in. Deckboards are being replaced and power washed as needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 E BARNEY STREET have any available units?
107 E BARNEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 E BARNEY STREET have?
Some of 107 E BARNEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 E BARNEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
107 E BARNEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 E BARNEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 107 E BARNEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 107 E BARNEY STREET offer parking?
No, 107 E BARNEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 107 E BARNEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 E BARNEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 E BARNEY STREET have a pool?
No, 107 E BARNEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 107 E BARNEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 107 E BARNEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 107 E BARNEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 E BARNEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
