107 E BARNEY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great 2 Bedroom Rental just steps from Riverside Park, Restaurants and More! Home features wood floors, exposed brick, half bath on 1st floor, gourmet kitchen, 2nd floor has two bedrooms with a full bath in the hallway, the master bedroom leads to a private deck,basement is partially finished rec room that could be a 3rd bedroom/office/den, Central AC, washer and dryer on 1st floor, backyard with private fenced in deck and shed. Make this your NEW HOME NOW and start enjoying the CITY LIFE! House is being painted and the master bathroom shower is getting new tile put in. Deckboards are being replaced and power washed as needed.