1051 ROLAND HEIGHTS AVENUE

ZONED FOR ROLAND PARK MIDDLE! Professional photos coming soon! Priced in the low 300s this 4-level home on a large private lot(backs to woods, with stellar parking in 21211, make this house an easy pick! Walk to EVERYTHING! The house is zoned for Medfield Elementary (new state-of-the-art campus in Jan 2021) and Roland Park Middle. The house boasts 4 above-grade bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home, originally from 1900, was totally renovated in 2014, but more updates (about 50k worth) have been added since then! *6ft privacy fence (2015)**All bedroom/stair carpets replaced with wood floors (2014)**Finished basement with Family room/playroom/potential 5th bedroom (2016)**20k Hardscaping renovation to the front yard**Custom runners added to stairs (2017)*Main floor has a great sunroom currently used as a home gym, but it~s begging to be transformed into a Pinterest-worthy mud room. A living room, powder room, open concept kitchen/dining room are also on the main. 2 decorative fireplaces complete this floor. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and a large hall bath with a shower/jacuzzi tub combo! Private master suite on 3rd floor is complete with a huge, dreamy master bath with separate shower and soaking tub.Finished basement has a bright and airy rec room/playroom/family room that could be used as a 5th bedroom. Basement also has a storage room with all updated major systems and a sump pump. There are no neighbors across the street, but there is communal parking. PARKING DOESN'T GET EASIER THAN THIS IN 21211!!! Sellers need to move quickly and priced the house to sell!