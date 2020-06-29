1050 N BROADWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Now Available Immediate Move-In! FEW BLOCKS SHORT WALK TO HOPKINS! Recently renovated end-unit Row home turn key move-in ready equipped with everything a tenant needs. Open concept main level layout is perfect for entertaining. 2nd + 3rd upper levels ideal for roommate situation. Spacious den/office on upper level has 4th bedroom potential if needed. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops, updated bathrooms, newer HVAC, lower level storage, convenient location, private rear parking lot big plus in addition to front street parking. Apply Now!***Owner will accept Vouchers***