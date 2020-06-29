All apartments in Baltimore
1050 N BROADWAY
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

1050 N BROADWAY

1050 North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

1050 North Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205
Gay Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Now Available Immediate Move-In! FEW BLOCKS SHORT WALK TO HOPKINS! Recently renovated end-unit Row home turn key move-in ready equipped with everything a tenant needs. Open concept main level layout is perfect for entertaining. 2nd + 3rd upper levels ideal for roommate situation. Spacious den/office on upper level has 4th bedroom potential if needed. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops, updated bathrooms, newer HVAC, lower level storage, convenient location, private rear parking lot big plus in addition to front street parking. Apply Now!***Owner will accept Vouchers***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 N BROADWAY have any available units?
1050 N BROADWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 N BROADWAY have?
Some of 1050 N BROADWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 N BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
1050 N BROADWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 N BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 1050 N BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1050 N BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 1050 N BROADWAY offers parking.
Does 1050 N BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 N BROADWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 N BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 1050 N BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 1050 N BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 1050 N BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 N BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 N BROADWAY has units with dishwashers.
