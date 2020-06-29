All apartments in Baltimore
105 N. Kenwood Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:31 AM

105 N. Kenwood Ave

105 North Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

105 North Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
105 N. Kenwood Ave. 3 BR, 3 BA Townhouse in Patterson Park - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Townhouse in Patterson Park. Walk into this large home with lovely hardwood floors and open concept. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Large basement with 1 bedroom and full bath and extra room. Upstairs has 2 master bedrooms with full bathrooms. Small mudroom with room for storage. Washer and dryer in unit. Backyard has privacy fence with large deck for entertaining. Available Now. $1900 monthly + Utilities.

(RLNE5260529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 N. Kenwood Ave have any available units?
105 N. Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 N. Kenwood Ave have?
Some of 105 N. Kenwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 N. Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
105 N. Kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 N. Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 105 N. Kenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 105 N. Kenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 105 N. Kenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 105 N. Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 N. Kenwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 N. Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 105 N. Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 105 N. Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 105 N. Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 105 N. Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 N. Kenwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
