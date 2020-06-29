Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

105 N. Kenwood Ave. 3 BR, 3 BA Townhouse in Patterson Park - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Townhouse in Patterson Park. Walk into this large home with lovely hardwood floors and open concept. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Large basement with 1 bedroom and full bath and extra room. Upstairs has 2 master bedrooms with full bathrooms. Small mudroom with room for storage. Washer and dryer in unit. Backyard has privacy fence with large deck for entertaining. Available Now. $1900 monthly + Utilities.



(RLNE5260529)