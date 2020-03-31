All apartments in Baltimore
1045 E Patapsco Ave Unit 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1045 E Patapsco Ave Unit 1

1045 East Patapsco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1045 East Patapsco Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Unit description
Newly renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment in Brooklyn Maryland. All new hardwood floors throughout spacious apartment. In unit laundry with central AC. Close to shopping and public transportation.

Features & amenities
?Off-street Parking
?In unit laundry
?Air conditioning
?Refrigerator
?Hardwood floors
?Oven/range
?Washer/Dryer
?Stove
?Window Coverings
?Central Heating

furnished No
laundry in unit
smoking No
deposit $900
Lease terms One year
Date available 09/19/2018 Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4664909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

