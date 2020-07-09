1041 North Broadway

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48e1a2d0f3 ---- Live in a beautifully restored home in Historic East Baltimore\'s Eager Park: 88 Acres of new development-Steps from Johns Hopkins Hospital. This new 4-Level townhome adds comfort and functionality to the convenience of living downtown. Schedule your showing today! \"The revival of this historic East Baltimore neighborhood is in full swing. With a new park, the first new public school in 20 years, new and beautifully restored houses, shops, restaurants and commercial spaces - the neighborhood will be even more affordable, sustainable and walkable.\" Since 2003, Johns Hopkins has partnered with the city, state, and other stakeholders to reinvigorate an 88-acre parcel of East Baltimore, located north of the Johns Hopkins medical campus. The university and the Annie E. Casey Foundation were asked to be core investors in what is now a 20-year $1.8 billion mixed-use revitalization project that includes housing, retail, a park, research space, and a new school. To date, Johns Hopkins has invested more than $30 million in the project, which it views as essential to the future of East Baltimore. Pet Policy: case-by-case Parking: Street Parking Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $4400 Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today! Fenced In Backyard