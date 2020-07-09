All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 25 2019 at 4:25 PM

1041 North Broadway

1041 North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

1041 North Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48e1a2d0f3 ---- Live in a beautifully restored home in Historic East Baltimore\'s Eager Park: 88 Acres of new development-Steps from Johns Hopkins Hospital. This new 4-Level townhome adds comfort and functionality to the convenience of living downtown. Schedule your showing today! \"The revival of this historic East Baltimore neighborhood is in full swing. With a new park, the first new public school in 20 years, new and beautifully restored houses, shops, restaurants and commercial spaces - the neighborhood will be even more affordable, sustainable and walkable.\" Since 2003, Johns Hopkins has partnered with the city, state, and other stakeholders to reinvigorate an 88-acre parcel of East Baltimore, located north of the Johns Hopkins medical campus. The university and the Annie E. Casey Foundation were asked to be core investors in what is now a 20-year $1.8 billion mixed-use revitalization project that includes housing, retail, a park, research space, and a new school. To date, Johns Hopkins has invested more than $30 million in the project, which it views as essential to the future of East Baltimore. Pet Policy: case-by-case Parking: Street Parking Utilities: Covered by Resident Income Requirement: $4400 Credit Score: 600 or higher $15/month RW Resident Package not included in the rent. Schedule your showing today! Fenced In Backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 North Broadway have any available units?
1041 North Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1041 North Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1041 North Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 North Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 North Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 1041 North Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 1041 North Broadway offers parking.
Does 1041 North Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 North Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 North Broadway have a pool?
No, 1041 North Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1041 North Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1041 North Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 North Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 North Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 North Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 North Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.

