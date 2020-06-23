103 Mt Royal Ave

Amenities
Apartment Features
Air Conditioning
Cable Ready
Dishwasher
Elevator
Microwave
New/Renovated Interior
Some Paid Utilities
Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer & Dryer In Unit
Garbage Disposal
Refrigerator
Community Features
Clubhouse
Covered Parking
Emergency Maintenance
Fitness Center
Full Concierge Service
Garage
High Speed Internet Access
Controlled Access
On Site Maintenance
On Site Management
Pet Friendly
Special Features
Pets Accepted
Cats Allowed
Dogs Allowed
Additional Features
Incredible location in Mount Vernon
Convenient to the campuses of UB, MICA and JHU
Beautifully renovated apartment homes
Coffee and tea service
Cyber Cafe and Resident Lounge
Reserved parking
Package acceptance service
In-home delivery available
Convenient payment options
Newly renovated, 24-hour fitness center
Elegant, newly renovated clubroom
Newly updated lobbies and corridors
Wall-to-wall carpeting
Internet cafe -24 hour coffee service