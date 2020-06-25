All apartments in Baltimore
103 Mt Royal Ave

103 East Mount Royal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

103 East Mount Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
Apartment Features
Air Conditioning
Cable Ready
Dishwasher
Elevator
Microwave
New/Renovated Interior
Some Paid Utilities
Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer & Dryer In Unit
Garbage Disposal
Refrigerator
Community Features
Clubhouse
Covered Parking
Emergency Maintenance
Fitness Center
Full Concierge Service
Garage
High Speed Internet Access
Controlled Access
On Site Maintenance
On Site Management
Pet Friendly
Special Features
Pets Accepted
Cats Allowed
Dogs Allowed
Additional Features
Incredible location in Mount Vernon
Convenient to the campuses of UB, MICA and JHU
Beautifully renovated apartment homes
Stainless steel appliances
Coffee and tea service
Cyber Cafe and Resident Lounge
Reserved parking
24-hour emergency maintenance
Package acceptance service
In-home delivery available
Convenient payment options
Newly renovated, 24-hour fitness center
Elegant, newly renovated clubroom
Newly updated lobbies and corridors
Covered parking garage
Controlled access
Newly renovated apartments
Fully-equipped kitchens
Individually-controlled heat and air conditioning
Wall-to-wall carpeting
Washer/dryer in each residence
Internet cafe -24 hour coffee service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Mt Royal Ave have any available units?
103 Mt Royal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Mt Royal Ave have?
Some of 103 Mt Royal Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Mt Royal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
103 Mt Royal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Mt Royal Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Mt Royal Ave is pet friendly.
Does 103 Mt Royal Ave offer parking?
Yes, 103 Mt Royal Ave offers parking.
Does 103 Mt Royal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Mt Royal Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Mt Royal Ave have a pool?
No, 103 Mt Royal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 103 Mt Royal Ave have accessible units?
No, 103 Mt Royal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Mt Royal Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Mt Royal Ave has units with dishwashers.
