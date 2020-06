Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come by this lovely, renovated home. This home has had many recent updates including Kitchen, Bathrooms, New flooring throughout the main level, plus a breakfast room addition and much more. Potential for off street parking in rear of the home. Convenient location to shopping, restaurants, highways and downtown Baltimore. Price REDUCED! Seller looking for a quick sale, Bring Offers!