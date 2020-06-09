1014 Bennett Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Sunny Four Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Harlem Square - Totally renovated three story four bedroom home has two full baths, new kitchen, forced natural gas furnace and central air conditioning. Lots of space. Persons with good credit and a strong rental history can move in right away. We rent to everyone, regardless of source of income. Approved pets okay with payment of $150 pet deposit and $30 per month pet fee. Market tenants with good credit pay one month security and first month's rent to move in. Persons with poor credit but a good rental history can pay their refundable two month security before move in. Gross household income of $4500 per month or more or voucher required.



(RLNE4677095)