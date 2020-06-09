All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1014 Bennett Place

1014 Bennett Place · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Bennett Place, Baltimore, MD 21223
Harlem Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Sunny Four Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near Harlem Square - Totally renovated three story four bedroom home has two full baths, new kitchen, forced natural gas furnace and central air conditioning. Lots of space. Persons with good credit and a strong rental history can move in right away. We rent to everyone, regardless of source of income. Approved pets okay with payment of $150 pet deposit and $30 per month pet fee. Market tenants with good credit pay one month security and first month's rent to move in. Persons with poor credit but a good rental history can pay their refundable two month security before move in. Gross household income of $4500 per month or more or voucher required.

(RLNE4677095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Bennett Place have any available units?
1014 Bennett Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Bennett Place have?
Some of 1014 Bennett Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Bennett Place currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Bennett Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Bennett Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Bennett Place is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Bennett Place offer parking?
No, 1014 Bennett Place does not offer parking.
Does 1014 Bennett Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 Bennett Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Bennett Place have a pool?
No, 1014 Bennett Place does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Bennett Place have accessible units?
No, 1014 Bennett Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Bennett Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Bennett Place does not have units with dishwashers.
