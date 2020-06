1011 S LINWOOD AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

FOR MORE INFO CALL, TEXT OR EMAIL MARK WEISS AT 443-926-3536, MARK@THESKYGROUP.COM. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! NEWLY REHABBED ROWHOME HALF A BLOCK FROM CANTON SQUARE. MAIN LEVEL INCLUDES HUGE GOURMET KITCHEN w/ GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GAS STOVE RANGE, HALF BATH, HARDWOOD FLOORS, OPEN CONCEPT WITH HIGH CEILINGS, EXPOSED BRICK AND PRIVATE PATIO OUT BACK . 2ND LEVEL BOASTS A SPACIOUS MASTER WITH EN SUITE MASTER BATH AND DUAL CLOSETS. TOP FLOOR OFFERS 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS WITH A SHARED FULL BATH. BASEMENT/DEN IS FINISHED WITH BONUS FULL BATH. STEPS FROM RESTAURANTS, GROCERY STORES, ENTERTAINMENT AND PARKS. MINUTES FROM 895 & 95.