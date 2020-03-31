All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
101 W 39TH STREET
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

101 W 39TH STREET

101 West 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

101 West 39th Street, Baltimore, MD 21210
Tuscany - Cantebury

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful Tuscany-Canterbury first floor condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! The property features gorgeous hardwood floors, fresh neutral paint, and endless natural light. There is a separate large dining room with glass-pane double doors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer/dryer! The windows have been replaced. Just one block from Johns Hopkins University Homewood campus and very close to many Baltimore City attractions. Water/heating covered in rent. Pets on a case by case basis. One dog/ one cat restriction through the condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 W 39TH STREET have any available units?
101 W 39TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 W 39TH STREET have?
Some of 101 W 39TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 W 39TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
101 W 39TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 W 39TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 W 39TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 101 W 39TH STREET offer parking?
No, 101 W 39TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 101 W 39TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 W 39TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 W 39TH STREET have a pool?
No, 101 W 39TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 101 W 39TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 101 W 39TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 101 W 39TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 W 39TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
