101 W 39TH STREET

Welcome to this beautiful Tuscany-Canterbury first floor condo with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! The property features gorgeous hardwood floors, fresh neutral paint, and endless natural light. There is a separate large dining room with glass-pane double doors, an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer/dryer! The windows have been replaced. Just one block from Johns Hopkins University Homewood campus and very close to many Baltimore City attractions. Water/heating covered in rent. Pets on a case by case basis. One dog/ one cat restriction through the condo.