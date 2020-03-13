101 S Bouldin St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry internet access

Renovated, 3 bedroom, 4 full bath spacious home!



Open main floor, hardwood throughout with an island in the kitchen and granite counter tops. 1st floor bedroom with it's own private bathroom. Finished club room with surround system and full bar as well as it's own bathroom, perfect for parties or man-cave! 2nd floor bedrooms come carpeted with plenty of natural light and windows; no need to share a bathroom as 2nd floor comes with two bathrooms, as well. Laundry room between the two bedrooms for your convenience..no need to carry laundry baskets from the basement ever again!



Enjoy the local scenery! This home is located within walking distance to Patterson Park!

This property is managed by a management company which offers tenants a number of benefits including paying rent online, in addition to reporting maintenance concerns through your tenant portal. Please contact our office to schedule a showing today! This property won't be available for long!