All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 101 S Bouldin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
101 S Bouldin St
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

101 S Bouldin St

101 South Bouldin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Patterson Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

101 South Bouldin Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
Renovated, 3 bedroom, 4 full bath spacious home!

Open main floor, hardwood throughout with an island in the kitchen and granite counter tops. 1st floor bedroom with it's own private bathroom. Finished club room with surround system and full bar as well as it's own bathroom, perfect for parties or man-cave! 2nd floor bedrooms come carpeted with plenty of natural light and windows; no need to share a bathroom as 2nd floor comes with two bathrooms, as well. Laundry room between the two bedrooms for your convenience..no need to carry laundry baskets from the basement ever again!

Enjoy the local scenery! This home is located within walking distance to Patterson Park!
This property is managed by a management company which offers tenants a number of benefits including paying rent online, in addition to reporting maintenance concerns through your tenant portal. Please contact our office to schedule a showing today! This property won't be available for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 S Bouldin St have any available units?
101 S Bouldin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 S Bouldin St have?
Some of 101 S Bouldin St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 S Bouldin St currently offering any rent specials?
101 S Bouldin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 S Bouldin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 S Bouldin St is pet friendly.
Does 101 S Bouldin St offer parking?
No, 101 S Bouldin St does not offer parking.
Does 101 S Bouldin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 S Bouldin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 S Bouldin St have a pool?
No, 101 S Bouldin St does not have a pool.
Does 101 S Bouldin St have accessible units?
No, 101 S Bouldin St does not have accessible units.
Does 101 S Bouldin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 S Bouldin St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland