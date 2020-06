Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Are you looking for a quality home in a great location? We know exactly where you want to live! This spacious 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom Townhouse comes with hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with island and, is located near the Johns Hopkins campus. Call or, email Rebecca Frey to schedule your personal tour today!



3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse

1,764 Sq. feet

Off Street Parking

Washer and Dryer

Roof top Deck

Located near Johns Hopkins Hospital



Welcome Home!