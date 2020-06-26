1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious rental unit in great condition with 2 levels of living space. Available funished for $100/month additional. Would prefer to rent it furnished. Living room and 2 nice sized bedrooms with full hall bath on Main level, and then a spacious eat in kitchen and family room on the lower level with a laundry room and powder room as well. Fenced yard is shared with another apartment, which is a one bedroom. Very convienent location to many ammenities on a quiet block. Agent is owner. Pets considered case by case with deposit.