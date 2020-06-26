All apartments in Baltimore
1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD
1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD

1007 Cedarcroft Road · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Cedarcroft Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Lake Walker

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious rental unit in great condition with 2 levels of living space. Available funished for $100/month additional. Would prefer to rent it furnished. Living room and 2 nice sized bedrooms with full hall bath on Main level, and then a spacious eat in kitchen and family room on the lower level with a laundry room and powder room as well. Fenced yard is shared with another apartment, which is a one bedroom. Very convienent location to many ammenities on a quiet block. Agent is owner. Pets considered case by case with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD have any available units?
1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD have?
Some of 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD offer parking?
No, 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD have a pool?
No, 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 CEDARCROFT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
