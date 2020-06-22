Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
1006 SCOTT STREET
1006 Scott Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1006 Scott Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This one will go fast. One of the largest 3 Story homes w/ fenced rear yard. So much space. 3 BR 2 BA Large Living room. Also bonus room just outside of bedroom could be office.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1006 SCOTT STREET have any available units?
1006 SCOTT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1006 SCOTT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1006 SCOTT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 SCOTT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1006 SCOTT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1006 SCOTT STREET offer parking?
No, 1006 SCOTT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1006 SCOTT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 SCOTT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 SCOTT STREET have a pool?
No, 1006 SCOTT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1006 SCOTT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1006 SCOTT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 SCOTT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 SCOTT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 SCOTT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 SCOTT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
