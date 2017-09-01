1005 W 37th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

3 Bedroom Townhome Only 1 Block From The Avenue in Hampden! - Thoughtfully updated 3 bedroom townhome only 1 block from shopping and restaurants on The Avenue in Hampden! Covered front entry opens to a bright living area with wood flooring and modern neutral color scheme throughout. Separate dining space features a large decorative fireplace leading to a renovated kitchen with generous cabinet storage and access to a fenced rear patio perfect for entertaining. Upper floors have a total of 3 comfortable bedrooms that share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Full size washer and dryer included!



Conveniently located only minutes from

The Rotunda Shopping Center

CineBistro

Wyman and Roosevelt Parks

The Avenue shops and restaurants

I-83, Jones Falls Expy



Small dogs welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no cats.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Cats Allowed



