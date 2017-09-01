All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1005 W 37th St

1005 West 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1005 West 37th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Townhome Only 1 Block From The Avenue in Hampden! - Thoughtfully updated 3 bedroom townhome only 1 block from shopping and restaurants on The Avenue in Hampden! Covered front entry opens to a bright living area with wood flooring and modern neutral color scheme throughout. Separate dining space features a large decorative fireplace leading to a renovated kitchen with generous cabinet storage and access to a fenced rear patio perfect for entertaining. Upper floors have a total of 3 comfortable bedrooms that share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Full size washer and dryer included!

Conveniently located only minutes from
The Rotunda Shopping Center
CineBistro
Wyman and Roosevelt Parks
The Avenue shops and restaurants
I-83, Jones Falls Expy

Small dogs welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no cats.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4470408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 W 37th St have any available units?
1005 W 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 W 37th St have?
Some of 1005 W 37th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 W 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
1005 W 37th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 W 37th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 W 37th St is pet friendly.
Does 1005 W 37th St offer parking?
No, 1005 W 37th St does not offer parking.
Does 1005 W 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 W 37th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 W 37th St have a pool?
No, 1005 W 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 1005 W 37th St have accessible units?
No, 1005 W 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 W 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 W 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.
