1005 W 37th St

Amenities
3 Bedroom Townhome Only 1 Block From The Avenue in Hampden! - Thoughtfully updated 3 bedroom townhome only 1 block from shopping and restaurants on The Avenue in Hampden! Covered front entry opens to a bright living area with wood flooring and modern neutral color scheme throughout. Separate dining space features a large decorative fireplace leading to a renovated kitchen with generous cabinet storage and access to a fenced rear patio perfect for entertaining. Upper floors have a total of 3 comfortable bedrooms that share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Full size washer and dryer included!
Conveniently located only minutes from
The Rotunda Shopping Center
CineBistro
Wyman and Roosevelt Parks
The Avenue shops and restaurants
I-83, Jones Falls Expy
Small dogs welcome with additional deposit! Sorry, no cats.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.
Call Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com
You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4470408)