1005 CREEK STREET

New Two Bedroom Federal Hill Rental! Open main level with beautiful hardwood flooring. Walk into your spacious living room, dining area and gourmet kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Upper level with 2 large bedrooms, laundry, and tiled bathroom. Huge fenced in backyard - great for entertaining or possible parking pad! This is your chance to have a brand new house, close to all the action, at an amazing price! Just blocks away from Cross Street Market, Inner Harbor, Camden Yards and so much more!