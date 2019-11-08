All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

1005 CREEK STREET

1005 Creek Aly · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Creek Aly, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
New Two Bedroom Federal Hill Rental! Open main level with beautiful hardwood flooring. Walk into your spacious living room, dining area and gourmet kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Upper level with 2 large bedrooms, laundry, and tiled bathroom. Huge fenced in backyard - great for entertaining or possible parking pad! This is your chance to have a brand new house, close to all the action, at an amazing price! Just blocks away from Cross Street Market, Inner Harbor, Camden Yards and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 CREEK STREET have any available units?
1005 CREEK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 CREEK STREET have?
Some of 1005 CREEK STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 CREEK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1005 CREEK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 CREEK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1005 CREEK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1005 CREEK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1005 CREEK STREET offers parking.
Does 1005 CREEK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 CREEK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 CREEK STREET have a pool?
No, 1005 CREEK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1005 CREEK STREET have accessible units?
No, 1005 CREEK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 CREEK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 CREEK STREET has units with dishwashers.
