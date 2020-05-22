1004 S CURLEY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

*REDUCED* Pristine home in the heart of Canton, just one block off of O'donnell Square. Spacious floorplan, Hardwood floors, exposed brick, updated kitchen- well appointed with granite and 42 inch maple cabinetry, New carpeting and paint. Luxurious Master Bath double vanity, w/separate shower, third level BR or Den/Office,3rd floor ROOF-TOP deck with majestic City Skyline and river view. Ideal location : this trendy harborside neighborhood offers lively sports bars, gastropubs, pastry shops and seafood restaurants. Crab shacks, oyster bars and New American eateries line the busy waterside promenade, which runs toward Canton Waterfront Park and the solemn Korean War Memorial. Crowds descend on the park for food and wine festivals, plus a seasonal concert series. Its not just a home its a lifestyle.