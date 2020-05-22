All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:25 AM

1004 S CURLEY STREET

1004 South Curley Street · No Longer Available
Location

1004 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*REDUCED* Pristine home in the heart of Canton, just one block off of O'donnell Square. Spacious floorplan, Hardwood floors, exposed brick, updated kitchen- well appointed with granite and 42 inch maple cabinetry, New carpeting and paint. Luxurious Master Bath double vanity, w/separate shower, third level BR or Den/Office,3rd floor ROOF-TOP deck with majestic City Skyline and river view. Ideal location : this trendy harborside neighborhood offers lively sports bars, gastropubs, pastry shops and seafood restaurants. Crab shacks, oyster bars and New American eateries line the busy waterside promenade, which runs toward Canton Waterfront Park and the solemn Korean War Memorial. Crowds descend on the park for food and wine festivals, plus a seasonal concert series. Its not just a home its a lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 S CURLEY STREET have any available units?
1004 S CURLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 S CURLEY STREET have?
Some of 1004 S CURLEY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 S CURLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1004 S CURLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 S CURLEY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1004 S CURLEY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1004 S CURLEY STREET offer parking?
No, 1004 S CURLEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1004 S CURLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 S CURLEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 S CURLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 1004 S CURLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1004 S CURLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1004 S CURLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 S CURLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 S CURLEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
