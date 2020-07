Amenities

This 2 bd 1.5 bath with a fenced in backyard in Highlandtown is for rent. It has Central AC and Central Heat.It's very clean and has just been repainted, newer flooring etc. Rent is 990(rent)+100(for water).it's being leased out for 1 year or longer if desired. For more information please call or text.