10 W Madison St Apt 21

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/15/19 Charming 1 bedroom condo in Mt. Vernon features high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout! The bright and updated kitchen boasts stainless appliances, tile flooring, and granite countertops. A breakfast bar leads to the living area that features a beautiful decorative fireplace. Comfortable bedroom has large windows, attached full bath, and an additional aesthetic fireplace. A full size washer and dryer are conveniently located in the unit!



Cats and dogs under 30lbs welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



