Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

10 W Madison St Apt 21

10 West Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

10 West Madison Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mount Vernon

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Available 09/15/19 Charming 1 bedroom condo in Mt. Vernon features high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout! The bright and updated kitchen boasts stainless appliances, tile flooring, and granite countertops. A breakfast bar leads to the living area that features a beautiful decorative fireplace. Comfortable bedroom has large windows, attached full bath, and an additional aesthetic fireplace. A full size washer and dryer are conveniently located in the unit!

Cats and dogs under 30lbs welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5027704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 W Madison St Apt 21 have any available units?
10 W Madison St Apt 21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 W Madison St Apt 21 have?
Some of 10 W Madison St Apt 21's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 W Madison St Apt 21 currently offering any rent specials?
10 W Madison St Apt 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 W Madison St Apt 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 W Madison St Apt 21 is pet friendly.
Does 10 W Madison St Apt 21 offer parking?
No, 10 W Madison St Apt 21 does not offer parking.
Does 10 W Madison St Apt 21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 W Madison St Apt 21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 W Madison St Apt 21 have a pool?
No, 10 W Madison St Apt 21 does not have a pool.
Does 10 W Madison St Apt 21 have accessible units?
No, 10 W Madison St Apt 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 W Madison St Apt 21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 W Madison St Apt 21 has units with dishwashers.
