10 Light Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park gym pool bike storage hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed elevator garage parking conference room internet cafe

10 Light is more than just an apartment building; it's a landmark of downtown Baltimore. Live here, and the best and most beloved sites of the city will be just outside your door - from the cafes and restaurants of the financial district, to the waterfront shops and attractions of downtown Baltimore. It's all just steps away.