140 Arsenal St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

140 Arsenal St

140 Arsenal St · (774) 571-8432
Location

140 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

Studio

Studio, 1 bath, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Watertown Lux Studio ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 268613

Spacious and modern studio apartment in Watertown within walking distance to the brand new Arsenal Yards, public transportation, and tons of shops, restaurants, and bars. Easy access to Harvard Sq, I-90, Storrow Drive, and I-95.

Modern kitchen, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, full bathroom, and separation wall for the bedroom.

Additional amenities include: large fitness center, clubroom, conference room, outdoor courtyard, seasonal pool, roof deck, garage parking, bike parking, and on-site management/maintenance.

NO FEE + 1/2 month free on select units.

*Pricing and availability are subject to change.
**NO APPLICATION FEE APPLIES. CALL/EMAIL FOR DETIALS
Property Id 268613

(RLNE5776472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Arsenal St have any available units?
140 Arsenal St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Arsenal St have?
Some of 140 Arsenal St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Arsenal St currently offering any rent specials?
140 Arsenal St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Arsenal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 Arsenal St is pet friendly.
Does 140 Arsenal St offer parking?
Yes, 140 Arsenal St does offer parking.
Does 140 Arsenal St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Arsenal St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Arsenal St have a pool?
Yes, 140 Arsenal St has a pool.
Does 140 Arsenal St have accessible units?
No, 140 Arsenal St does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Arsenal St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Arsenal St has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Arsenal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Arsenal St does not have units with air conditioning.
