140 Arsenal St

Watertown Lux Studio ~NO FEE~
Spacious and modern studio apartment in Watertown within walking distance to the brand new Arsenal Yards, public transportation, and tons of shops, restaurants, and bars. Easy access to Harvard Sq, I-90, Storrow Drive, and I-95.
Modern kitchen, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, full bathroom, and separation wall for the bedroom.
Additional amenities include: large fitness center, clubroom, conference room, outdoor courtyard, seasonal pool, roof deck, garage parking, bike parking, and on-site management/maintenance.
NO FEE + 1/2 month free on select units.
*Pricing and availability are subject to change.
**NO APPLICATION FEE APPLIES. CALL/EMAIL FOR DETIALS
