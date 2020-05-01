25 Bow St.

Amenities

Just listed this great one bed in renovated Church in Union sq, second floor, beautiful natural woodwork, very nice Kitchen with Dishwasher and disposal, high ceilings, unique design, Parking avail for $100 a month! near ultra hip Diesel cafe in Union sq, will rent right away hurry avail Aug 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 pictures are of exact unit http://wwww.cambridgeaptsonline.com call an experienced broker with over 15 years in this business in the Cambridge/Somerville area



Terms: One year lease