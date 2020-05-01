All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

25 Bow St.

25 Bow Street · (617) 803-9582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Bow Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Just listed this great one bed in renovated Church in Union sq, second floor, beautiful natural woodwork, very nice Kitchen with Dishwasher and disposal, high ceilings, unique design, Parking avail for $100 a month! near ultra hip Diesel cafe in Union sq, will rent right away hurry avail Aug 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 pictures are of exact unit http://wwww.cambridgeaptsonline.com call an experienced broker with over 15 years in this business in the Cambridge/Somerville area

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Bow St. have any available units?
25 Bow St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 25 Bow St. have?
Some of 25 Bow St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Bow St. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Bow St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Bow St. pet-friendly?
No, 25 Bow St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 25 Bow St. offer parking?
Yes, 25 Bow St. does offer parking.
Does 25 Bow St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Bow St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Bow St. have a pool?
No, 25 Bow St. does not have a pool.
Does 25 Bow St. have accessible units?
No, 25 Bow St. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Bow St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Bow St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Bow St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Bow St. does not have units with air conditioning.
