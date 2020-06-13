/
107 Apartments for rent in Walpole, MA📍
16 Units Available
The Preserve Apartments
100 Hilltop Dr, Walpole, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thirty-minute commute into Boston or Providence. Community has fitness center, business center, clubhouse, and large stone fireplace. Units feature washers and dryers, dining rooms, and large walk-in closets.
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
222 School Street
222 School Street, Walpole, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
815 sqft
Sunny 2 bedroom condo facing courtyard of Parkview condominiums. Close to center of town and all it has to offer. Public transportation, stores, new library and town pool. Open floor plan for livingroom, kitchen and dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Walpole
South Norwood
21 Units Available
Norwood Gardens
105 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1300 sqft
Excellent location for commuters close to I-95 and I-495. Luxurious units have custom accent walls, chandeliers, and free heat and hot water. Community offers pool tennis, and picnic area.
5 Units Available
Wilber School Apartments
75 S Main St, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
900 sqft
Boutique apartment within walking distance to MA Commuter Rail and public schools. Smoke-free and pet-friendly community. Amenities include on-site fitness center, dog park and parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, private patio and dishwasher.
South Norwood
61 Units Available
The Commons at Windsor Gardens
624 Walpole St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1210 sqft
Centrally located Norwood apartments, just minutes from a commuter rail stop. Close to Interstate 95 and Texas State Highway 289. Walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and parquet wood floors. Volleyball court and swimming pool.
31 Units Available
Cottonwood One Upland
8 Upland Woods Circle, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1426 sqft
Luxurious community with pool, amphitheater and dog park. Residences feature window blinds, hardwood floors, and washer and dryer. Located close to Legacy Place and University Station.
7 Units Available
Avalon Sharon
2500 Avalon Dr, Sharon, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,792
1322 sqft
Exquisite apartments with walk-in closets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Enjoy a clubhouse, gym and media room on-site. Right near I-95. Close to Spring Valley Country Club. Just 20 miles from Boston.
Norwood Centre
9 Units Available
Avalon Norwood
155 Lenox St, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1462 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1547 sqft
Avalon Norwood is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease, conveniently located steps from the Norwood Central Commuter Rail.
23 Units Available
Norwest Woods Townhouses
1 Norwest Dr, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1160 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
1 Unit Available
Spruce Meadows
124 Cocasset Street, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
900 sqft
Spruce Meadows is conveniently located to I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. The buildings each have seven or eight units for a friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our drive.
3 Units Available
Walnut Park Apartments
3-20 Fuller Road, Foxborough, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,409
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
920 sqft
Walnut Park is located on a private tree lined cul-de-sac near I95, 495, Rtes. 106 and 140. Each of the 13 buildings has only eight apartments for a quiet and friendly atmosphere. School buses stop at the end of our roadway.
1 Unit Available
41 Mechanic St.
41 Mechanic Street, Foxborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 07/01/20 Antique Farmhouse - Foxborough, MA - Property Id: 131021 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131021 Property Id 131021 (RLNE5836293)
1 Unit Available
2500 Avalon Dr.
2500 Avalon Drive, Norfolk County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1115 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
70 Brian Dr.
70 Brian Drive, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Available Now! Beautiful condo in a private complex. Knollsbrook condominium complex offers tons of amenities; 3 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, a clubhouse and more.
1 Unit Available
220 Hampden Dr.
220 Hampden Dr, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Heat and Hot Water Included Balcony or Patios Air Conditioning Washer and Dryers in Select Units Carpeting Tile flooring Walk-In Closets Fully Applianced Custom Accent Walls Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee 30 Day
1 Unit Available
220 Norwest Dr.
220 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Washer and dryers in all apartments Private patios Extra storage Vaulted ceilings in select apartments Fully applianced Custom accent walls Central air in all apartments Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee Free shuttle
South Norwood
1 Unit Available
120 Hampden Dr.
120 Hampden Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1050 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
920 Norwest Dr.
920 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1050 sqft
Washer and dryers in all apartments Private patios Extra storage Vaulted ceilings in select apartments Fully applianced Custom accent walls Central air in all apartments Services On-line payments 24 hour maintenance response guarantee Free shuttle
1 Unit Available
1308 Norwest Dr.
1308 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
1003 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
408 Norwest Dr.
408 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
849 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
717 Norwest Dr.
717 Norwest Drive, Norwood, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
1700 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
22 Revere
22 Revere Street, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
650 sqft
Located about 1000 feet from the Canton Center commuter rail T stop (and a 1/2 mile to Canton Junction) you can get to NU or Longwood Med in less than a 1/2 hour (depending on which train schedule, see MBTA.
1 Unit Available
14 Bradford
14 Bradford Avenue, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1918 sqft
This unit is a one show wonder! It comes up every few years and it gets rented on the first showing almost every time! Located in Sharon Center Between Dunbar and East Chestnut behind the new town hall.
1 Unit Available
30 Ashcroft Road
30 Ashcroft Road, Sharon, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1723 sqft
Terrific center of town location for this 6 month FURNISHED rental starting July 1st. Updated eat in Granite kitchen, elegant Dining Room, Living Room and large Family Room overlooking private 2-tier deck, vegetable garden and beautiful back yard.
