middlesex county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:48 AM
1024 Apartments for rent in Middlesex County, MA📍
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
$
28 Units Available
Kendall Square
Third Square
285 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,621
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,836
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,516
1255 sqft
This green, smoke-free community is located near Harvard, the Charles River and the Massachusetts Turnpike. On-site features include media room, hot tub, pool and coffee bar. The furnished units have in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
49 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,995
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
84 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,605
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,726
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1141 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
69 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
43 Units Available
Chemistry
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1115 sqft
The Edison on the Charles is a modern interpretation of a historic mill building with a building design that is respectful of the past but has a contemporary infusion of stunning design elements.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
78 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
John Harvard
1 Langdon Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,065
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
848 sqft
Prime location close to Harvard, MIT and public transportation. Units are spacious and features Energy Star appliances and free heat and hot water. Community has 24-hour maintenance and online payments available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
30 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square, Cambridge, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
842 sqft
Four separate newly renovated buildings located within walking distance to Harvard, Central and Porter squares. Available 24-hour maintenance, online rent payment and on-site parking. Units have just been refinished.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Aggasiz - Harvard University
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,095
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
664 sqft
Restored apartments feature hardwood floors, lots of light, and free heat and hot water. Walking distance to Harvard, MIT and local shops and restaurants. Energy-efficient appliances in every unit. Community has 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
$
16 Units Available
East Cambridge
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,415
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,701
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,152
959 sqft
A loft/duplex community with recently renovated units. Homes feature massive windows and high ceilings (12' to 24'). Parking available on site. Close to Harvard Square and nightlife spots. Easy access to the MBTA.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
$
12 Units Available
Mid-Cambridge
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,070
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
527 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
921 sqft
Overlooking the Charles River, these apartments offer scenic views and easy access to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Pet-friendly apartments have plush carpet and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
$
13 Units Available
South Side
Cronin's Landing
25 Crescent St., Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,345
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments right near the Charles River. Homes are fully furnished. On-site features include a community garden, yoga studio and cafe. Near the Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
$
14 Units Available
Neighborhood Nine
Walden Park
205 Walden St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,040
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
963 sqft
Cozy homes with parquet floors, large windows and walk-in closets. On-site features include a pool and barbecue area. Near Fresh Pond and Thomas W. Danehy Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
60 Units Available
North Cambridge
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,470
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1153 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
The Meadows
82 Brick Kiln Rd, Lowell, MA
Studio
$1,510
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
741 sqft
Close to the Commuter Rail Station and the Walmart Supercenter, with easy access to Lowell and the Burlington Mall. Spacious units with air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, and large closets.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Downtown Marlborough
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1361 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1169 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
54 Units Available
North Woburn
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
Studio
$1,985
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
30 Units Available
Woods Corner
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
22 Units Available
East Watertown
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St, Watertown Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury suburban apartments within seven miles of downtown Boston. Homes feature granite counters and energy efficient appliances. Enjoy a conference room, pool and cyber cafe on site. Near the Watertown Yacht Club.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,460
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
35 Units Available
Kendall Square
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,385
1126 sqft
Located near MIT, in Kendall Square, this property's location offers shopping, dining and entertainment only steps away from Charles River. Community amenities include gym, garage parking and concierge. Units are furnished and have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Kendall Square
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,135
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,925
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1073 sqft
Modern apartments with stylish decor. Access to top floor sky deck with amazing views of the city. Furnishings include hardwood floors, granite counters and extra storage available. Apartments are green certified and offer concierge services.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Middlesex County area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
