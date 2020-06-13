506 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, MA

Finding an Apartment in Wilmington

Finding a good apartment in Wilmington is like searching for that proverbial needle in the haystack. The percentage of available rental properties stands at a very miserly 2%, making the search for an apartment very competitive indeed--get out that checkbook the second you find your dream house. Added to the low rate of vacant rental apartments is the fact that housing rates in this town are more than 95% higher than the median average for the country. However, compared to other more expensive communities in Massachusetts, Wilmington rental rates are somewhere in the middle.

Preparing for Battle You can either use the services of a real estate agent, or conduct the search for an apartment yourself. If you are searching yourself, don’t limit yourself to the apartment listings online. Where possible, move around the town and you might see a “for rent” sign or learn about apartments that are not listed online. Make sure you have your first month’s rent and security deposit ready so that you can quickly seal the deal when you find your dream apartment.

Check Yourself Most landlords will conduct a credit check to ensure that you are financially stable enough to pay your rent before they will accept you as a tenant. Having references from employers and former landlords will also work in your favor.