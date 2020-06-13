Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

506 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, MA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North Wilmington
9 Units Available
Avalon Oaks
1 Avalon Dr, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1358 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1313 sqft
Stylish homes with gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and private patios. Online portal for quick payments. Ample community amenities, including a playground, pool and courtyard. Easy access to I-93.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
METRO @ Wilmington Station
10 Burlington Ave, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1160 sqft
A convenient Metro-Link connection makes it easier to access Boston's North Station. Take advantage of in-unit laundry and the ample storage made possible by large walk-in closets.
Last updated August 20 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Edgewood Apartments
100 Lowell Rd, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1169 sqft
Near I-95 and I-495 for easy access to Boston and Logan Airport. Carpeted, air-conditioned units with well-equipped kitchens and oversized bedrooms. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, resident BBQ facilities and a 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmington
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
37 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Burlington Town Center
12 Units Available
Avalon Burlington
1 Arboretum Way, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1330 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-95. Amenities include an on-site swimming pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Apartments feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
North Woburn
19 Units Available
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
North Woburn
55 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
Studio
$2,010
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
8 Bartlett Dr.
8 Bartlett Drive, Woburn, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1201 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Apartment Duplex in nice neighborhood in Woburn o 2 Level Duplex in Great Location in Woburn o 1st Floor is Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & 3 Season 12 x12 Porch w/ Heat o 2nd Floor has (3) Good Sized Bedrooms, (1) Bathroom o

1 of 30

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
69 Elm St
69 Elm Street, Woburn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
New to market...Gorgeous Single family Victorian style home...All totally renovated..
Results within 5 miles of Wilmington
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
17 Units Available
The Lodge at Ames Pond
1 Ames Hill Dr, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,821
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1441 sqft
Located in Lowell, close to the water and I-495. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Resort-style features, including outdoor fireplace, pool, clubhouse, and grilling area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Wynnmere
9 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,140
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1412 sqft
In-unit laundry offers the ultimate in convenience. Hang out in the clubhouse with friends. The Middlesex Turnpike makes it easy to get to a variety of restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Burlington Town Center
7 Units Available
Eaves Burlington
1 Farms Dr, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1120 sqft
Only minutes from I-95, this community boasts an impressive location and easy access to Boston. There's an on-site gym, tennis court and pool to enjoy. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Middlesex Crossing
158 Concord Rd, Pinehurst, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
800 sqft
Full kitchens, ceramic-tile baths and huge walk-in closets. Community has a bbq/grill area, pool and on-site laundry. Prime location in Middlesex County with easy access to I-495, I-95, I-93 and U.S Route 3.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
8 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,988
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
6 Units Available
Residences at Tewksbury Commons
7 Archstone Ave, Pinehurst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ample storage opportunities await in spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. Keep active in the fitness center or yoga studio. Several shops and restaurants are located along nearby Main Street.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Woods Corner
24 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
$
20 Units Available
Hamilton Green
311 Lowell St, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Green in Andover. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
11 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,168
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
15 Units Available
Balsam Place
100 Balsam Place, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1216 sqft
Walk to area shopping and dining. An upscale community with an internet cafe, dog park, fitness center and pool with a grilling station. LED lighting, granite countertops and hardwood-style flooring throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
West Side
11 Units Available
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
4 Units Available
The Slate at Andover
50 Woodview Way, Andover, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Slate, we celebrate a unique balance of modern industrial design and New England charm. Views of rolling green hills entice you to enjoy our outdoor amenities while desirable interior features beckon you to the comforts of home.

Median Rent in Wilmington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wilmington is $2,252, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,792.
Studio
$1,974
1 Bed
$2,252
2 Beds
$2,792
3+ Beds
$3,509
City GuideWilmington
Wilmington is the home of the Robert S. Peabody Museum, one of the nation’s most extensive depositories of Native American archeological collections.

Located in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, Wilmington is a town with a rich culture and roots that go all the way back to the 1600s. Things have changed a bit since the 1600s Wilmington--indoor plumbing is a huge plus--and the city has a population of just over 22,000. The city has a history of freedom fighting during wartime, serving as a stop on the underground railroad and having a quadrupled population after World War 2 -- make love, not war.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wilmington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment in Wilmington

Finding a good apartment in Wilmington is like searching for that proverbial needle in the haystack. The percentage of available rental properties stands at a very miserly 2%, making the search for an apartment very competitive indeed--get out that checkbook the second you find your dream house. Added to the low rate of vacant rental apartments is the fact that housing rates in this town are more than 95% higher than the median average for the country. However, compared to other more expensive communities in Massachusetts, Wilmington rental rates are somewhere in the middle.

Preparing for Battle You can either use the services of a real estate agent, or conduct the search for an apartment yourself. If you are searching yourself, don’t limit yourself to the apartment listings online. Where possible, move around the town and you might see a “for rent” sign or learn about apartments that are not listed online. Make sure you have your first month’s rent and security deposit ready so that you can quickly seal the deal when you find your dream apartment.

Check Yourself Most landlords will conduct a credit check to ensure that you are financially stable enough to pay your rent before they will accept you as a tenant. Having references from employers and former landlords will also work in your favor.

Wilmington Neighborhoods

Your choice of neighborhood will affect more than just the rent you pay. It'll affect your environment, neighbors, commute and general perception of the town--not to mention the happiness of your savings account. Based on a scale of $ to $$$$$, with $$$$$ representing the most expensive, these are some of the neighborhoods in Wilmington.

Town Center: The median rental cost in this part of town is over the national average, but offers rent that is relatively affordable compared to other spots. $$$

Wilmington Junction: The average price for rental properties in this area, such as high-rise apartments and apartment complexes, is several hundred over what you’ll find in the Town Center. $$$$

Living in Wilmington

Wilmington is a family-friendly community with lots of other families with young children. The town provides good amenities, including a public transit system. Many residents have their own vehicles, but a considerable number of them use the public transportation system, leading to a reduction in pollution.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wilmington?
In Wilmington, the median rent is $1,974 for a studio, $2,252 for a 1-bedroom, $2,792 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,509 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wilmington, check out our monthly Wilmington Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wilmington?
Some of the colleges located in the Wilmington area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Becker College, Hult International Business School, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wilmington?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wilmington from include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Lowell, and Worcester.

