506 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, MA📍
1 of 43
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 31
1 of 29
1 of 31
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 4
1 of 17
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 36
1 of 17
1 of 25
1 of 37
1 of 5
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 11
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 38
1 of 21
Located in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, Wilmington is a town with a rich culture and roots that go all the way back to the 1600s. Things have changed a bit since the 1600s Wilmington--indoor plumbing is a huge plus--and the city has a population of just over 22,000. The city has a history of freedom fighting during wartime, serving as a stop on the underground railroad and having a quadrupled population after World War 2 -- make love, not war.
Having trouble with Craigslist Wilmington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Finding a good apartment in Wilmington is like searching for that proverbial needle in the haystack. The percentage of available rental properties stands at a very miserly 2%, making the search for an apartment very competitive indeed--get out that checkbook the second you find your dream house. Added to the low rate of vacant rental apartments is the fact that housing rates in this town are more than 95% higher than the median average for the country. However, compared to other more expensive communities in Massachusetts, Wilmington rental rates are somewhere in the middle.
Preparing for Battle You can either use the services of a real estate agent, or conduct the search for an apartment yourself. If you are searching yourself, don’t limit yourself to the apartment listings online. Where possible, move around the town and you might see a “for rent” sign or learn about apartments that are not listed online. Make sure you have your first month’s rent and security deposit ready so that you can quickly seal the deal when you find your dream apartment.
Check Yourself Most landlords will conduct a credit check to ensure that you are financially stable enough to pay your rent before they will accept you as a tenant. Having references from employers and former landlords will also work in your favor.
Your choice of neighborhood will affect more than just the rent you pay. It'll affect your environment, neighbors, commute and general perception of the town--not to mention the happiness of your savings account. Based on a scale of $ to $$$$$, with $$$$$ representing the most expensive, these are some of the neighborhoods in Wilmington.
Town Center: The median rental cost in this part of town is over the national average, but offers rent that is relatively affordable compared to other spots. $$$
Wilmington Junction: The average price for rental properties in this area, such as high-rise apartments and apartment complexes, is several hundred over what you’ll find in the Town Center. $$$$
Wilmington is a family-friendly community with lots of other families with young children. The town provides good amenities, including a public transit system. Many residents have their own vehicles, but a considerable number of them use the public transportation system, leading to a reduction in pollution.