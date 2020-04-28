All apartments in Cambridge
50 JFK St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

50 JFK St.

50 John F Kennedy Street · (781) 799-3102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 John F Kennedy Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Harvard Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautifully gut renovated one bedroom apartment located in the heart of Harvard Square! This sunny and bright bright unit has new floors, ceilings, windows, and brand new kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. The fashionably tiled bathroom has a shaker-styled vanity with a quartz counter top. Bright, cheery, and airy are all apt descriptions for this apartment. Close to the T! Close to restaurants! Close to the Charles River and its bike paths!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 JFK St. have any available units?
50 JFK St. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 JFK St. have?
Some of 50 JFK St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 JFK St. currently offering any rent specials?
50 JFK St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 JFK St. pet-friendly?
No, 50 JFK St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 50 JFK St. offer parking?
No, 50 JFK St. does not offer parking.
Does 50 JFK St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 JFK St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 JFK St. have a pool?
No, 50 JFK St. does not have a pool.
Does 50 JFK St. have accessible units?
No, 50 JFK St. does not have accessible units.
Does 50 JFK St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 JFK St. does not have units with dishwashers.
