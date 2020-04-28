50 JFK St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

Beautifully gut renovated one bedroom apartment located in the heart of Harvard Square! This sunny and bright bright unit has new floors, ceilings, windows, and brand new kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. The fashionably tiled bathroom has a shaker-styled vanity with a quartz counter top. Bright, cheery, and airy are all apt descriptions for this apartment. Close to the T! Close to restaurants! Close to the Charles River and its bike paths!



Terms: One year lease