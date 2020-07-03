Amenities
Available: SEPTEMBER 1st. TOP FLOOR UNIT! Recently Renovated Large 3 Bedroom Condo on dead-end street, near MIT and Inman Sq. 6 Room / 3+ Bedrooms/one Bathroom. All Bedrooms Large and same size. Newly Renovated Kitchen with Dishwasher and stainless steel appliances, Granite counter-tops, Cherry Cabinets. Newly Renovated Bathroom with New Granite Top Vanity & Italian Tile Floor. High Ceiling through out. All Hardwood Floor throughout. Free Washer and dryer. Nice Backyard. Parking Available for Rent. 10 Minutes Walk to Central Sq. Cats Negotiable.
Terms: One year lease