18 Clary.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

18 Clary

18 Clary Street · (617) 992-0978
Location

18 Clary Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Inman Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,875

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available: SEPTEMBER 1st. TOP FLOOR UNIT! Recently Renovated Large 3 Bedroom Condo on dead-end street, near MIT and Inman Sq. 6 Room / 3+ Bedrooms/one Bathroom. All Bedrooms Large and same size. Newly Renovated Kitchen with Dishwasher and stainless steel appliances, Granite counter-tops, Cherry Cabinets. Newly Renovated Bathroom with New Granite Top Vanity & Italian Tile Floor. High Ceiling through out. All Hardwood Floor throughout. Free Washer and dryer. Nice Backyard. Parking Available for Rent. 10 Minutes Walk to Central Sq. Cats Negotiable.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18 Clary have any available units?
18 Clary has a unit available for $3,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Clary have?
Some of 18 Clary's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Clary currently offering any rent specials?
18 Clary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Clary pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Clary is pet friendly.
Does 18 Clary offer parking?
Yes, 18 Clary offers parking.
Does 18 Clary have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Clary offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Clary have a pool?
No, 18 Clary does not have a pool.
Does 18 Clary have accessible units?
No, 18 Clary does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Clary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Clary has units with dishwashers.

