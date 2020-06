Amenities

Location!! Location!! Wonderfully updated and furnished two bedroom unit in the heart of Inman Square! Featuring two spacious bedrooms, full bath and large living room! Hardwood floors throughout and Laundry in the building! Steps from some of the best restaurants, shopping and a bus stop right outside your front door!! Easy access to MIT, Harvard and all train stations!! Vacant and easy to show!