amesbury town
30 Apartments for rent in Amesbury Town, MA📍
9 Units Available
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.
Amesbury
1 Unit Available
19 Maple St. #11
19 Maple Street, Amesbury Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
594 sqft
19 Maple St. #11 Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom Condo, 1st Floor Unit on Maple St.
Amesbury
1 Unit Available
16 Dennett St.
16 Dennett Street, Amesbury Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
16 Dennett St. Available 07/15/20 Single Family- 3 Bed/2 Bath - Cape style home that has been lovingly refinished and updated. Within walking distance to downtown Amesbury, near the Powow River.
Amesbury
1 Unit Available
1 Adams Court
1 Adams Court, Amesbury Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1190 sqft
Whitehall Lake Condominiums 3 Bedroom for Rent Includes heat and hot water. Great commuting location. Easy access to downtown Amesbury, Newburyport. Just five minutes to I-95 & I-495.
Results within 1 mile of Amesbury Town
1 Unit Available
96 East Main St.
96 E Main St, Essex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1250 sqft
96 East Main St. Available 04/15/20 Cape Style Single Family Home in Merrimac, MA - Adorable cape style single family home located on East Main St. Eat-in kitchen includes gas stove and refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Amesbury Town
High Street Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
128 Low Street
128 Low Street, Newburyport, MA
Studio
$1,000
128 Low Street Available 08/05/20 Studio Near Hospital in Newburyport, MA - This cute studio is on the second floor in this home, right near the entrance to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport. This is perfect for Dr.'s on call, etc.
1 Unit Available
59 Newton Junction Road
59 Newton Junction Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2664 sqft
Two story home. Enter through the three season room into the kitchen. Off the kitchen is the one full bath, office space, and dining room. Through the dining room is the living space and staircase leading to the three bedrooms upstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Amesbury Town
Downtown Haverhill
25 Units Available
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,546
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1068 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
$
Mount Washington
19 Units Available
The Bixby
170 Washington St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,531
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1132 sqft
Overlooking the Merrimack River. Recently renovated with granite countertops, extra storage, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and lobby area. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Bike storage available.
Downtown Haverhill
5 Units Available
Haverhill Lofts
25 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,420
685 sqft
Boutique community with artist lofts. Open floor plans with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pool table and clubhouse on site. Pet-friendly. Close to Essex Street.
Downtown Haverhill
7 Units Available
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,419
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1295 sqft
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.
1 Unit Available
107 Atlantic Avenue
107 Atlantic Avenue, Salisbury, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
3 Available 07/01/20 Direct oceanfront (top flr. of 3 unit condo) Quiet, safe neighborhood. Private picnic area/private dune crossing. Oceanfront deck for sunrise & moon rise. Street side deck for sunsets (Newburyport skyline) Merrimack River.
1 Unit Available
303 High Rd.
303 High Road, Essex County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2750 sqft
303 High Rd. Available 07/01/20 Wonderful Large Single Family Home in Newbury - Large lovely home in Newbury and be settled in before the start of the summer.
1 Unit Available
425 S Main St Apt 7
425 South Main Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,075
Bradford MA -- $950 FREE Heat and Hot Water - 2nd Floor Unit -- Spacious Studio with Sunny South Facing Private Deck. New Hardwood Floors in Main Living Area, Hall and Closet. Coin-Op Laundry and Off-Street Parking. No Dogs and No Smoking.
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
10 Primrose
10 Primrose Street, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1207 sqft
This is a very special place built in the middle of the woods and will be appreciated by all who live here. These units are reasonably priced and offer all the luxuries of rural living. Each unit has its own washer/dryer.
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
9 Maple Ave.
9 Maple Avenue, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 1 Bedroom 1Bath in Haverhill. 1 of a kind Victorian House. Utilities paid by owner. Unit is near Restaurants, Shops, on Public transportation, Very close to the public library. This one wont last. contact me for a showing.
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
Cordovan
45 Locust Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,545
900 sqft
Spacious Loft with great views of the City. This unit has finsihed concrete floors, wood beam ceilings and a washer and dryer in the unit.
Downtown Haverhill
1 Unit Available
27 Locust St.
27 Locust Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,700
970 sqft
Have you ever wanted to live in an affordable loft? Do you prefer an open living? Do you like high ceilings with exposed wood? This loft features polished concrete floors, w/d in unit and TONS of light!! MOVE IN ASAP! If so, then this loft may be
1 Unit Available
866 Haverhill Street
866 Haverhill Street, Essex County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
Newly renovated and oversized one bedroom with off street parking. You will love all the space this one bedroom has to offer. Plus, a large brand new kitchen, spacious bedroom with great closet space, and updated bath.
1 Unit Available
102 Front Street
102 Front Street, Exeter, NH
1 Bedroom
$2,800
887 sqft
Available now. Recently renovated private 1 bedroom, 1 bath carriage house for lease. First floor features high ceilings, lots of natural light, kitchen, breakfast nook and living/dining area.
1 Unit Available
123 Water Street
123 Water St, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1384 sqft
Residential and/or commercial unit in the heart of downtown Exeter. This second floor space features living room overlooking the river, galley kitchen, one spacious bedroom, 2 full baths, plus a loft bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.
1 Unit Available
497 Ocean Boulevard
497 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton Beach, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Enjoy incredible views of the beach every day! This one bedroom is located across the street from Hampton Beach. It has been refreshed with new paint and carpets. Tons of natural light and your own balcony with panoramic ocean views.
