Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 AM
6 Apartments For Rent Near NECC
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
23 Units Available
Downtown Haverhill
Hamel Mill Lofts
40 Locke St, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,557
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1087 sqft
This community is located in a reclaimed historic building and features garage parking, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have been recently renovated and have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Located in the Haverhill community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Haverhill
Haverhill Lofts
25 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,535
685 sqft
Boutique community with artist lofts. Open floor plans with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Pool table and clubhouse on site. Pet-friendly. Close to Essex Street.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Haverhill
The Cordovan at Haverhill Station
45 Locust St, Haverhill, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living in a historic building. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. In-unit laundry. Clubhouse, game room and dog park on site. Elevators. Easy access to Merrimack River.
1 of 3
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Haverhill
27 Locust St.
27 Locust Street, Haverhill, MA
Studio
$1,700
970 sqft
Have you ever wanted to live in an affordable loft? Do you prefer an open living? Do you like high ceilings with exposed wood? This loft features polished concrete floors, w/d in unit and TONS of light!! MOVE IN ASAP! If so, then this loft may be
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Haverhill
10 Primrose
10 Primrose Street, Haverhill, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1207 sqft
This is a very special place built in the middle of the woods and will be appreciated by all who live here. These units are reasonably priced and offer all the luxuries of rural living. Each unit has its own washer/dryer.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Haverhill
9 Maple Ave.
9 Maple Avenue, Haverhill, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious 1 Bedroom 1Bath in Haverhill. 1 of a kind Victorian House. Utilities paid by owner. Unit is near Restaurants, Shops, on Public transportation, Very close to the public library. This one wont last. contact me for a showing.